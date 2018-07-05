Maumee man pleads not guilty to hate crime charges from Charlottesville rally

A man who plead not guilty to federal hate crime charges stemming from a deadly car attack on protesters opposing a white nationalist rally will stand trial Nov. 26.
James Fields, 21, is accused of running his car into a group of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia on Aug. 12, 2017.
One woman died and dozens more were injured when a car plowed into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally. The "Unite the Right" rally drew hundreds of white nationalists to Charlottesville, where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was to be removed. Hundreds more were there protesting the white nationalists.
Fields is charged with 30 crimes, including a hate crime that resulted in the death of Heather Heyer, and 28 other hate crimes involving an attempt to kill others who were injured, according to the Department of Justice.
One of the federal charges Fields faces carries the death penalty. Prosecutors haven't disclosed if they will seek the death penalty.
Fields previously lived in Oak Hill Apartments in Maumee with his mother.
Fields and his mother had only been living in Ohio for a year after moving up north from Kentucky. Fields' father died before he was born.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said last week that the indictment should send a message to would-be criminals.
"At the Department of Justice, we remain resolute that hateful ideologies will not have the last word and that their adherents will not get away with violent crimes against those they target," Sessions said. "Last summer's violence in Charlottesville cut short a promising young life and shocked the nation. Today's indictment should send a clear message to every would-be criminal in America that we aggressively prosecute violent crimes of hate that threaten the core principles of our nation. I want to thank the FBI as well as our fabulous prosecutors Stephen Curran, Christopher Kavanaugh, and Rachel Kincaid for their hard work on this case."
According to the indictment, Fields expressed white supremacist views on social media ahead of the rally, such as support for Hitler's policies, including the Holocaust. The indictment also said a family member sent him a text message urging him to be careful and Fields replied, "We're not the ones who need to be careful," attaching an image of Hitler.
After the Charlottesville, incident a former teacher of Fields said he was a quiet and respectful kid, but was a student with extreme views who was very interested in the Neo-Nazi movement.
Fields also faces several state-level charges and is scheduled to go on trial for those in November.
