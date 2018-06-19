UT students and faculty participate in Narcan training session

The University of Toledo’s president, faculty members, staff and students participated in Narcan training Tuesday afternoon.

It was the first campus-wide training session held on campus. Representatives from the health department and other faculty members facilitated the training.

Medical students said they attended the trainings because they feel it's an important skill to have for their profession.

“I mean, I think as a future practitioner it’s something that I’ll be confronted with, opioid addiction and opioid dependence, so I just want to become as accustomed as I can to the crisis,” said medical student Shubhan Toor.

“The epidemic is very prominent in Ohio, especially in Toledo, so I just want to help training people so they can have the knowledge and the resources," agreed Stephen Wernersleva.

Medical professionals say overdose response techniques are necessary for medical students to learn.

University of Toledo Nursing Dean Linda Lewandowski said these trainings are becoming essential.

“The more people we have prepared just like learning CPR, the more people who know how to respond to an overdose of opioids the better," she said.

University officials said they received an overwhelming response to the training.

More than 200 people attended the trainings.

