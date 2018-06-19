UT students and faculty participate in Narcan training session - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UT students and faculty participate in Narcan training session

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The University of Toledo’s president, faculty members, staff and students participated in Narcan training Tuesday afternoon.

It was the first campus-wide training session held on campus. Representatives from the health department and other faculty members facilitated the training. 

Medical students said they attended the trainings because they feel it's an important skill to have for their profession.

“I mean, I think as a future practitioner it’s something that I’ll be confronted with, opioid addiction and opioid dependence, so I just want to become as accustomed as I can to the crisis,” said medical student Shubhan Toor.

“The epidemic is very prominent in Ohio, especially in Toledo, so I just want to help training people so they can have the knowledge and the resources," agreed Stephen Wernersleva.

Medical professionals say overdose response techniques are necessary for medical students to learn. 

University of Toledo Nursing Dean Linda Lewandowski said these trainings are becoming essential.

“The more people we have prepared just like learning CPR, the more people who know how to respond to an overdose of opioids the better," she said.

University officials said they received an overwhelming response to the training.

More than 200 people attended the trainings.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Locals have strong reaction to President Trump's Executive Order

    Locals have strong reaction to President Trump's Executive Order

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:44 PM EDT2018-06-21 03:44:54 GMT
    (Locals at Chautauqua in Rossford Wednesday night sounded off on how they felt about President Trump signing an executive order preventing most migrants from separation from their families.)(Locals at Chautauqua in Rossford Wednesday night sounded off on how they felt about President Trump signing an executive order preventing most migrants from separation from their families.)
    (Locals at Chautauqua in Rossford Wednesday night sounded off on how they felt about President Trump signing an executive order preventing most migrants from separation from their families.)(Locals at Chautauqua in Rossford Wednesday night sounded off on how they felt about President Trump signing an executive order preventing most migrants from separation from their families.)

    Locals at Chautauqua in Rossford Wednesday night sounded off on how they feel about President Trump signing an executive order preventing most migrants from separation from their families.

    More >>

    Locals at Chautauqua in Rossford Wednesday night sounded off on how they feel about President Trump signing an executive order preventing most migrants from separation from their families.

    More >>

  • Toledo man uses past of violence and drugs to hope and inspire

    Toledo man uses past of violence and drugs to hope and inspire

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:05 PM EDT2018-06-21 03:05:35 GMT

    Willie's story is far from over. Every day he is challenged to help the community in a new way. He wants Toledo to be the best it can be. 

    More >>

    Willie's story is far from over. Every day he is challenged to help the community in a new way. He wants Toledo to be the best it can be. 

    More >>

  • Police warn Rossford residents about donation scam

    Police warn Rossford residents about donation scam

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 10:39 PM EDT2018-06-21 02:39:03 GMT
    (Rossford firefighters raise money through face-to-face fundraisers like their pancake breakfast and would never call asking money over the phone)(Rossford firefighters raise money through face-to-face fundraisers like their pancake breakfast and would never call asking money over the phone)
    (Rossford firefighters raise money through face-to-face fundraisers like their pancake breakfast and would never call asking money over the phone)(Rossford firefighters raise money through face-to-face fundraisers like their pancake breakfast and would never call asking money over the phone)

     Rossford Police say crooks are trying to cash in, all in the name of firefighters. 

    More >>

     Rossford Police say crooks are trying to cash in, all in the name of firefighters. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly