Children's Discovery Center reopens in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A local daycare center is joining the revitalization in downtown Toledo.

Children's Discovery Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the reopening of the Adams Street location on Tuesday.

The center says downtown revitalization is what inspired the renovation which includes learning pods and an outdoor playground.

Children's Discovery Center has several locations throughout the Toledo area. 

