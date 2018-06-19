Springfield schools host safety forums

Although school is out, Springfield schools are hosting two safety forums this week.

At the forums, parents can learn what the school system is doing to provide a better and safer learning environment for students.

Parents will also get to hear about the strategies in place to protect students and staff in the event of an emergency.

One forum is being held Tuesday night.

The other starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Springfield High School auditorium.

