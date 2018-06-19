Port Clinton Lift Bridge opening delayed until after 4th of July

Tuesday chances for a few storms will remain but the oppressive heat simmers with highs back into the 80s.More >>
Tuesday chances for a few storms will remain but the oppressive heat simmers with highs back into the 80s.More >>
A Detroit woman has been faces felony charges after her car struck and killed a construction worker.More >>
A Detroit woman has been faces felony charges after her car struck and killed a construction worker.More >>
Kent State University is planning a series of events starting next year to commemorate 50 years since Ohio National Guard members fatally shot four students there and wounded nine during protests of the Vietnam War...More >>
Kent State University is planning a series of events starting next year to commemorate 50 years since Ohio National Guard members fatally shot four students there and wounded nine during protests of the Vietnam War on May...More >>
A southwest Ohio county that expanded availability of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone has been seeing a decline in its overdose death toll.More >>
A southwest Ohio county that expanded availability of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone has been seeing a decline in its overdose death toll.More >>
Actor Mary McCormack shared video of her husband's Tesla car shooting flames while in Southern California traffic.More >>
Actor Mary McCormack shared video of her husband's Tesla car shooting flames while in Southern California traffic.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Farmers market coupons are becoming available for families who participate in the Women, Infants and Children program through Wood County on Monday, June 25.More >>
Farmers market coupons are becoming available for families who participate in the Women, Infants and Children program through Wood County on Monday, June 25.More >>
The Mercy Health Music under the Stars, the free concert series at the Toledo Zoo featuring the Toledo Symphony Concert Band, returns for the 2018 season starting July 8.More >>
The Mercy Health Music under the Stars, the free concert series at the Toledo Zoo featuring the Toledo Symphony Concert Band, returns for the 2018 season starting July 8.More >>
Madison Heier said $6,000 to $7,000 worth of medication and medical supplies for her two year old daughter Mila was thrown out in the process of moving out.More >>
Madison Heier said $6,000 to $7,000 worth of medication and medical supplies for her two year old daughter Mila was thrown out in the process of moving out.More >>
Sienna Heights University knocked down the Sage College Union on Tuesday morning.More >>
Sienna Heights University knocked down the Sage College Union on Tuesday morning.More >>
The opioid crisis continues to plague our community, and now more people are being trained on the overdose reversal drug, Narcan. A training session happened at the University of Toledo on Tuesday.More >>
The opioid crisis continues to plague our community, and now more people are being trained on the overdose reversal drug, Narcan. A training session happened at the University of Toledo on Tuesday.More >>