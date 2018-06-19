Port Clinton Lift Bridge opening delayed until after 4th of July

The goal of the Ohio Department of Transportation was to have the Port Clinton Lift Bridge open by June 29, the weekend before the Fourth of July.

That goal will not be reached.

The opening of the bridge is now estimated to be delayed for up to 2 weeks after the Fourth of July.

This is the third time the bridge opening has been delayed.

The bridge was originally supposed to be fully operational by tourism season, but was delayed for six weeks due to sporadic winter weather.

The $12.9 million project was delayed again until the end of June.

The bridge is now not expected to open until the middle of July.

Construction crews are currently working on fine-tuning the four gear boxes on the bridge.

Crews have to get within a precision of 1/32 of an inch, so this portion of the project is taking longer than anticipated.

The bridge has been closed since October 14.

