Police searching for man wanted for multiple warrants out of Erie Co.

Police are looking for a man wanted for multiple warrants through the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

The man is Joseph Crisp Jr., and police say he is wanted for his latest crime of robbing a home in Erie County.

Police say Crisp went into a home in Florence Township and stole two firearms on June 15.

Crisp is described as a white male standing at 5 feet 11 inches and weighing 170 pounds with a full-sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

Police say Crisp is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you are advised to call 911.

Anyone with information on Crisp or his whereabouts is asked to call the ECSO Detective Bureau at 419-627-7553 or text 419-656-5416.

Callers can remain anonymous.

