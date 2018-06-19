Hillsdale police investigating attempted abduction

The Hillsdale Police Department is investigating an alleged attempted abduction, and is asking the public for any information they may have regarding the incident.

Police say the incident happened in the area of North West Street near College Street around 10:30 p.m. on June 12.

A 13-year-old female told police that the driver of a black Jeep drove past her several times while she was walking home, then stopped to offer her a ride.

The girl told police that when she said no, the person asked again and grabbed her arm.

Police say the girl was able to break free and run home without further incident.

The driver is described as a heavier-set white male in his 30s or 40s with short, dark hair.

The vehicle is believed to be a black four-door Jeep Wrangler with black wheels and without a spare tire attached to the rear.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Martin at 517-437-6466.

