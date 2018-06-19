Free Music under the Stars concerts at Toledo Zoo start July 8

A Toledo tradition is starting up again soon and the whole family can take part -- for free!

The Mercy Health Music under the Stars, the free concert series at the Toledo Zoo featuring the Toledo Symphony Concert Band, returns for the 2018 season starting July 8.

The season is also supported by The Andersons and Taylor Automotive Group.

The free community concerts start at 7:30 p.m. on the following Sundays:

July 8 -- Stars, Stripes and Sousa

July 15 -- Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones and Star Wars: the Music of John Williams

July 22 -- Christmas in July performed by the Toledo Symphony Chamber Orchestra

July 29 -- Swing, Swing, Swing: Music of the Big Band Stars performed by the Toledo Jazz Orchestra

Select concessions, including pretzels, caramel corn, popcorn, hot dogs, hamburgers and hand-dipped ice cream will be available for purchase.

“These concerts kick-off the 75-year celebration of this great city’s hometown orchestra,” said Keith McWatters, Orchestra Manager of the Toledo Symphony. “This year, the Toledo Symphony Concert Band is excited to share the stage with the Toledo Symphony Chamber Players and the Toledo Jazz Orchestra for a new concert experience! This summer’s Music Under the Stars concerts offer a variety of music for everyone.”

The title sponsor for this year’s Music Under the Stars is Mercy Health.

“Mercy Health believes in the health and well-being of our minds, bodies, and spirits, and I can’t think of a better way to heal all three than spending an evening outside at the Toledo Zoo with the Toledo Symphony Concert Band. Mercy Health is honored to once again help bring this free, family-oriented opportunity to our community,” said Bob Baxter, President and CEO of Mercy Health.

The Amphitheatre will open for seating at 6:30 p.m. Zoo parking rates and policies apply.

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) will be offering its Music Under the Stars Shuttle once again for those wishing to participate in the Park-N-Ride service.

Patrons are to arrive at any TARTA Music Under the Stars Shuttle Park-N-Ride location at 6:30 p.m. for a direct round trip ride to the Toledo Zoo’s Broadway entrance. Bus fare is $1.25 per person each way (60 cents for seniors 65+ and Medicare cardholders) and is payable before each

trip from the Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre aboard shuttle. Return trips will leave 20 minutes after the end of each concert.

Music Under the Stars Shuttle Park-N-Ride locations are:

Maumee St. Luke’s Hospital (5901 Monclova Road)

Sylvania Centennial Terrance (main parking lot, 5773 Centennial Road)

Toledo Franklin Park Mall (parking lot behind Old Navy; pick up at shelters on Royer

Road)

Toledo Miracle Mile Shopping Center (near the shelter, 1727 West Laskey Road)

Waterville Kroger (8730 Waterville Swanton Road)

To learn more, visit toledozoo.org/music

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.