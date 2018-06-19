SR 53 in Wyandot Co. closed for 1 week after train derails, damages railroad crossing

State Route 53 will be closed for about one week following a train derailment, according to the Wyandot County Sheriff's office.

Police responded to a train that derailed Monday at State Route 53 just south of County Road 16 in Wyandot County.

Police say an axle broke on the train, causing the train to damage the railroad crossing.

About 15 cars derailed, causing their load of stones to spill on the ground.

The train was operated by a crew from the Wheeling Lake Erie Railroad Company.

Police say all residents in the area were informed of the derailed train cars and were informed to stay away from the tracks in case any more cars derailed.

The Wyandot County Sheriff's Office blocked State Route 53 from County Road 16 to State Route 103 west to make sure no one would be injured crossing the broken railroad crossing.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says State Route 53 will need to be closed for about a week while the railroad company fixes the crossing.

