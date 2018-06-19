Woodchucks to blame for missing veterans' flags

Tuesday chances for a few storms will remain but the oppressive heat simmers with highs back into the 80s.More >>
Tuesday chances for a few storms will remain but the oppressive heat simmers with highs back into the 80s.More >>
A Detroit woman has been faces felony charges after her car struck and killed a construction worker.More >>
A Detroit woman has been faces felony charges after her car struck and killed a construction worker.More >>
Kent State University is planning a series of events starting next year to commemorate 50 years since Ohio National Guard members fatally shot four students there and wounded nine during protests of the Vietnam War...More >>
Kent State University is planning a series of events starting next year to commemorate 50 years since Ohio National Guard members fatally shot four students there and wounded nine during protests of the Vietnam War on May...More >>
A southwest Ohio county that expanded availability of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone has been seeing a decline in its overdose death toll.More >>
A southwest Ohio county that expanded availability of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone has been seeing a decline in its overdose death toll.More >>
Actor Mary McCormack shared video of her husband's Tesla car shooting flames while in Southern California traffic.More >>
Actor Mary McCormack shared video of her husband's Tesla car shooting flames while in Southern California traffic.More >>
Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing the city and its police department because officers used a stun gun on him during his arrest for a parking violation in January.More >>
Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing the city and its police department because officers used a stun gun on him during his arrest for a parking violation in January.More >>
Some private investigators and genealogy experts want to use the same DNA-tracking system that identified the suspected Golden State Killer to solve decades-old murder and missing-person cases.More >>
Some private investigators and genealogy experts want to use the same DNA-tracking system that identified the suspected Golden State Killer to solve decades-old murder and missing-person cases.More >>
An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parentsMore >>
An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parentsMore >>
A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigationMore >>
FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigationMore >>
Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
President Donald Trump is announcing that he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as an independent service branch aimed at ensuring American supremacy in spaceMore >>
President Donald Trump is announcing that he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as an independent service branch aimed at ensuring American supremacy in spaceMore >>
Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plantMore >>
Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plantMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jailMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jailMore >>
Trump distances himself from attorney Michael Cohen as government addresses raided materialsMore >>
Trump distances himself from attorney Michael Cohen as government addresses raided materialsMore >>