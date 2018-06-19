200 without power in SE Michigan after Monday night storms

(WTOL) - Power is slowly being restored in Southeast Michigan, with only about 200 customers without power Tuesday morning.

There were at least 3,000 customers without power at one point in Monroe and Lenawee Counties.

The outages were caused by Monday night storms that took down several trees and power lines.

Stay with us all morning as we track for an update on when power will be restored.

