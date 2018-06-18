Immigration policy impacts children nationally and locally

Tuesday chances for a few storms will remain but the oppressive heat simmers with highs back into the 80s.More >>
Tuesday chances for a few storms will remain but the oppressive heat simmers with highs back into the 80s.More >>
A Detroit woman has been faces felony charges after her car struck and killed a construction worker.More >>
A Detroit woman has been faces felony charges after her car struck and killed a construction worker.More >>
Kent State University is planning a series of events starting next year to commemorate 50 years since Ohio National Guard members fatally shot four students there and wounded nine during protests of the Vietnam War...More >>
Kent State University is planning a series of events starting next year to commemorate 50 years since Ohio National Guard members fatally shot four students there and wounded nine during protests of the Vietnam War on May...More >>
A southwest Ohio county that expanded availability of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone has been seeing a decline in its overdose death toll.More >>
A southwest Ohio county that expanded availability of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone has been seeing a decline in its overdose death toll.More >>
Actor Mary McCormack shared video of her husband's Tesla car shooting flames while in Southern California traffic.More >>
Actor Mary McCormack shared video of her husband's Tesla car shooting flames while in Southern California traffic.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The newest possibility involves tapping into an aquifer that currently services Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.More >>
The newest possibility involves tapping into an aquifer that currently services Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.More >>
Tuesday chances for a few storms will remain but the oppressive heat simmers with highs back into the 80s.More >>
Tuesday chances for a few storms will remain but the oppressive heat simmers with highs back into the 80s.More >>
About 1,600 customers are impacted in Monroe and Lenawee Counties. The storm took down several trees and power lines.More >>
About 1,600 customers are impacted in Monroe and Lenawee Counties. The storm took down several trees and power lines.More >>
Madison Heier said $6,000 to $7,000 worth of medication and medical supplies for her two year old daughter Mila was thrown out in the process of moving out.More >>
Madison Heier said $6,000 to $7,000 worth of medication and medical supplies for her two year old daughter Mila was thrown out in the process of moving out.More >>
These children being separated from their families are happening all across the county even right here in our area.More >>
These children being separated from their families are happening all across the county even right here in our area.More >>