Local woman's daughter has thousands of dollars in medicine thrown out

A local woman is outraged after her daughter’s life-saving medicine is thrown in the trash by maintenance; a request made by her former landlord.

Madison Heier said $6,000 to $7,000 worth of medication and medical supplies for her two year old daughter Mila was thrown out in the process of moving out of the Ottawa Cove apartments.

Mila, who has cerebral palsy, epilepsy, frequent seizures and requires a feeding tube, could be in serious danger with out it.

“It's a struggle because now she's suffering, she doesn't have her meds and we're just praying that she doesn't have a seizure within the mean time to when I can refill her medication because I don't have the fifteen hundred dollars to order it early,” said Heier.

But Vicky Chubner, Heier’s former landlord, said that's not the whole story.

Chubner said the only thing she said Madison needed to get out of the apartment before turning in the keys was the TV.

“I'm extremely sorry,” said Chubner. “I wish she would have said I need everything. It wouldn't have made a difference we would have done that. I wish she would have talked to me. She never talked to me.”

Heier filed a police report and said the officer who investigated told Vicky Chubner that legally, she shouldn't have thrown anything out because she hadn't turned the keys in yet.

A prosecutor is expected to review the police report and determine future legal action, which could include declaring this a robbery or filing a civil suit.

