UT president's contract amended to 2023, salary rises to over half a million

The term of the amended contract is from July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2023.)

University of Toledo President Sharon Gaber received an amended contract Monday from the UT Board of Trustees that covers her through 2023.

With that new contract, Dr. Gaber gets an 11 percent pay raise. Her new salary will be $510,000 a year beginning July 1. Dr. Gaber previously earned $459,000. Her original contract was to expire in June 2020.

Following a performance review, the UT president received a $90,000 bonus. That amount is not added to her base salary.

The board of trustees commended Gaber’s commitment to student success, noting that student retention rates at UT are the highest in at least 18 years, and the largest number of candidates for degrees in at least 20 years participated in spring commencement.

“I am thankful to have the support of the Board of Trustees to continue to lead this fantastic university,” Gaber said in a news release. “It truly is a team effort to work together collaboratively to make progress on achieving our strategic priorities. I am proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish these past three years, and I’m excited about what we can achieve in the years ahead.”

