Fallen Timbers to host pet adoption event

The Shops at Fallen Timbers will be hosting the “Dog Days of Summer Adoption Event” with the Toledo Area Humane Society on Saturday, June 23.

TAHS will be on site with adoptable dogs and puppies.

The event and will also have multiple vendors there to participate.

Attendees can expect to see "Three Dog Bakery", "A Walk in the Park", "Glass City Dog Park" and "Pet Wants Perrysburg".

In addition to adopting a pet, there will be other opportunities for the public to show support for the Humane Society.

Granite City will be donating 20% of their proceeds from that day back to TAHS, in their “Dine to Donate” campaign.

"What’s the Scoop" will be accepting donations off of TAHS’ needs list and offering a $1 discount off of your menu item now through Saturday’s event.

Maxx Fitness will also be accepting donations for TAHS and in return giving away two free personal training sessions, a free t-Shirt and a coupon for a free smoothie.

The event goes from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.