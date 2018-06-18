Ohio River Sweep cleans 8,000 tons of trash across 6 states

There were 20,000 volunteers of all ages lining the 980 miles of the Ohio River to clean it up on Saturday.

They weren't only in Ohio, but also Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.

Volunteers picked up about 8,000 tons of trash, litter and debris in just one day as part of the 29th annual Ohio River sweep.

It's the biggest thing that no one has probably ever heard of, but it's helping more than just the river.

"So our volunteers are picking up litter that would go to the Mississippi and the ocean, so we are helping the region and we are helping the world," said Lisa Chochran of the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission.

There were more than 100 clean up locations along the river banks in all of the states.

Volunteers were given trash bags, gloves and a free t-shirt for their efforts.

