Follow simple tips to run your air conditioner without breaking the bank

Because of the recent historically hot temperatures in Toledo, you likely face the dilemma of having the air conditioning running constantly or saving your money.

Obviously, you don't want to break the bank and to make sure that you don't, it's important to make sure your unit has the proper maintenance for the heat.

It's also important to make sure the unit is not clogged and is being efficient.

Wojo's Heating and Air Conditioning said to make sure the thermostat is consistent on scorching-hot days.

"People will call and ask why their air conditioner doesn't shut off or it's running constantly and we're going to tell them, if it's sized properly it will, when it's in the 90s, not so much this morning. When it's in the 90s it's going to run continuously because what you're doing is moving moisture and you're removing heat out of the air," explained Tom Wojciechowski with Wojo's Heating and Air Conditioning.

Another way to keep cool air inside is closing blinds and shades to keep out the warm sunlight.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved