Bill would prevent nurses from being punished for refusing OT

Lawmakers in Columbus are considering a bill to prohibit hospitals from disciplining or firing nurses who refuse overtime.

A nursing group says this will help protect nurses from fatigue and burnout and ultimately protect patients.

The Ohio House approved the measure this month.

The Senate is expected to take it up in the coming weeks.

