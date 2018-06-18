TPD seeks help in identifying man in felony theft investigation - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD seeks help in identifying man in felony theft investigation

By Jenson Strock, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo detectives are asking for help in identifying a man accused of using stolen credit cards.

The man pictured is the subject of a felony theft investigation where stolen credit cards were used at Best Buy and the Apple store.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

