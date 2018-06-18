Sandusky Co. Sheriff: Missing girl found safe - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sandusky Co. Sheriff: Missing girl found safe

By Jenson Strock, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Jeff Paul) (Source: Jeff Paul)
FREMONT, OH (WTOL) -

The Sandusky County Sheriff's Office said a girl who was missing since Thursday evening has been found safely.

The sheriff's office said Kirstyn Leeann Paul was found and it thanked the public for the help.

According to an earlier post, the girl last had been seen driving on State Street in Fremont.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly