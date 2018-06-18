Lane restrictions on Oakdale Avenue to begin Tuesday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lane restrictions on Oakdale Avenue to begin Tuesday

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Due to a resurfacing project, there will be lane restrictions on Oakdale Avenue, between Oak Street and East Broadway Street.

The restrictions will begin on June 19, and are expected to last three weeks.

