Here's the dish: free lasagna starts June 20

Trying to save a buck or two?

One Toledo restaurant is offering residents a meal for free.

Starting Wednesday, June 20 and ending Sunday, July 1, when guests dine-in and order one of Carrabba’s Italian Grill’s three signature dishes they will take home a free order of lasagna.

We will be on the look out for more summer deals to help you save.

