Here's the dish: free lasagna starts June 20 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Here's the dish: free lasagna starts June 20

By Jenson Strock, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Carrabba's Italian Grill) (Source: Carrabba's Italian Grill)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Trying to save a buck or two?

One Toledo restaurant is offering residents a meal for free.

Starting Wednesday, June 20 and ending Sunday, July 1, when guests dine-in and order one of Carrabba’s Italian Grill’s three signature dishes they will take home a free order of lasagna.

We will be on the look out for more summer deals to help you save.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly