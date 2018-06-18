Imagination Station to hold 'Drink and Draw' session

The Imagination Station will work with The Art Supply Depo for a "Drink and Draw" session on Tuesday, June 19 at 7 p.m.

The event will be inside of Body Worlds Rx presented by ProMedica.

At this 21 and over event, artists of all skill levels will be able to sketch a life drawing or any of the figures inside of the exhibit.

The evening allows artists to explore and create in a fresh and unique environment, while also learning more about the power and fragility of the human body.

Instructors from The Art Supply Depo will be present to lead the life drawing session, and artists can move freely from the life drawing room to the exhibit.

Space is limited, and tickets must be purchased to attend.

Ticket are $20 per person and can be purchased on the Imagination Station website or the night of (if available).

Artists should bring their own art supplies, however, the Art Supply Depo will have notebooks and pencils for purchase.

There will be a cash bar available to the artists.

All Lucas County residents receive a $1.50 discount and free Saturday admission for kids, 12 and under, with paid adult admission to the Imagination Station.

For more information, call (419)244-2674.

