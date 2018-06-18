Rossford native to compete in 'Big Brother'

The season 20 cast of "Big Brother" has been announced, and one of the contestants may be a familiar face to northwest Ohio residents.

Rossford native Tyler Crispen, 23, is competing on the show this year, along with 15 other people.

Tyler, a lifeguard and champion bowler, graduated from Rossford High School in 2013, but currently lives in Hilton Head, North Carolina.

The CBS show features contestants called "house guests" from across the country who live together in a house under constant surveillance.

House guests participate in weekly competitions and eliminations until only one person remains.

The winner receives a check for $500,000.

Tune in on June 27 at 8 p.m. to cheer Tyler on.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.