OSU dermatologist shares tips to stay sun safe

With temperatures across the country nearing the triple digits, more people may decide to go swimming in order to beat the heat.

Following these sunscreen tips from The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center dermatologist Dr. Llana Pootrakul, ensure you have a cool day at the pool while protecting your skin.

Apply more than once: Too many people think that they can just apply sunscreen at the start of their day outside and then they’re good to go all day. That’s untrue. You should really be reapplying every two hours.

Know your options: Did you know that there are two different kinds of sunscreen? There are chemical blockers and physical blockers. The two types are not made equally. Dr. Pootrakul says chemical blockers wear off quicker than physical blockers, plus people are more likely to be allergic to chemical blockers. For that reason, she prefers to use physical blockers - plus, they are often cheaper!

Buy higher SPF than you think you need: Dr. Pootrakul recommends buying higher than SPF 50 sunscreen because of the way SPF ratings are assigned. In the lab, when SPF ratings are determined, subjects are slathered with sunscreen. In reality, we don’t apply as much as we should. So by the time we’re done applying, our SPF 50 is actually only about as strong as an SPF 30 sunscreen.

If you’re going to use spray sunscreen, rub it in: Again, in the lab when scientists are testing sunscreens, they’re spraying extensively before testing for sun protection. In reality, most folks spray a light mist and think they’re good. Spray more, and rub it in.

