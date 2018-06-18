Ottawa River no-contact advisory has been lifted after 25 years

Toledo city leaders announce that the 25-year no-contact advisory on the Ottawa River has been lifted. (Source: WTOL)

There is some good water news in the city of Toledo.

The no-contact advisory for the Ottawa River has been lifted.

The advisory had been in place for the river for more than two decades because of severe pollution concerns.

On Monday morning, city and county health leaders gathered to share the good news.

"After 25 years, we can swim in the Ottawa River, we can canoe in it, we can recreate, fish and truly do all the things we were meant to do in this beautiful space," said Toledo mayor Kapszukiewicz.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz said that Monday's news was made possible by the success of the Toledo Waterways Initiative, along with the combined efforts of a number of groups.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.