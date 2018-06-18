2018 Glass City Balloon Race has more than just balloons

On Monday morning, we got a peek at the 2018 Glass City Balloon Race.

The hot air balloons, however, weren't able to take to the skies on Monday because of the wind.

During this year's race, you'll see much more than just the balloons.

There will be music, food, and plenty of family friendly activities.

Organizers say there's something for everyone.

"So many different options. So much to attract a wide range of people. I mean, I don't think there's anybody that can't say there's not going to be something here that they will enjoy. So I hope everybody comes out, I hope it's a great weekend, and we want to see everybody here in Rossford," said Beth Genson, Executive Director of the Rossford Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Right now, there are 20 hot air balloons scheduled to take to the skies during the three-day long event.

The Glass City Balloon race is July 13 through the 15.

