American Airlines introducing bigger planes, first-class seats for Charlotte flights

American Airlines will soon be adding a first-class seating option to its flights out of Toledo Express Airport to Charlotte -- the first time an airline has made first-class seating available since July 2001.

The airline will be adding new, larger Bombardier CRJ-700s. The planes will have with 63 seats, which include nine first-class seats, eight main cabin extra seats and 46 main cabin seats.

The first CRJ-700 flight to CLT is scheduled to depart TOL at 1:37 p.m. on Sept. 5.

"Due to the success of the new Charlotte route and the overwhelming response from the Toledo Region, American Airlines has answered the community’s call for additional capacity in the market," said Paul Toth, president and chief executive officer of the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority. "The addition of larger aircraft in the market builds on the significant investment American Airlines made in Toledo when it launched Charlotte service in August 2017."

In May, 19,931 passengers flew through the airport, which is a 42 percent increase over the same month last year. American Airlines showed a 98.6 percent increase for the month of May when compared to May 2017, largely due to the addition of the new twice daily route to Charlotte.

