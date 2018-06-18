Lanes restricted on State Route 582 in Wood Co. due to 2-vehicle crash

Crash on SR 582 in Wood County (Source: Haley Schell)

The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a 2-vehicle injury crash in Wood County.

The crash is happening on State Route 582 near State Route 64 in Wood County.

Police say all lanes of State Route 582 have been restricted due to the crash.

Drivers should use caution if they have to drive through the area.

