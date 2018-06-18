4 men accused of murder appear in court

Four men accused of killing a man in south Toledo face a judge Monday for a pretrial hearing.

Lonzo Rivers, Brandon Stein, Daniel Matney and Mark Diebert are charged with several crimes, including aggravated murder.

Prosecutors say they're responsible for killing Dakoda Rogers last year.

All four have pleaded not guilty to the charge.

They are being held on a bond of $2 million each.

The defense requested a bond hearing because of the large amount of the bond for each man.

The state says a bond hearing is not necessary due to the seriousness of the charges and since they were given a set bond, a bond hearing is not required.

The men will appear back in court for a pretrial hearing and consideration for a bond hearing on July 11 at 10:30 a.m.

