TPD searching for armed Speedway robber

Toledo police are looking for an armed robber early Monday morning.

Police say the robber targeted the Speedway on Secor and Laskey roads around 3 a.m.

Police say the robber was holding a knife and demanded money, getting away with more than $80 in cash.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Police are searching neighborhoods on Secor for evidence.

