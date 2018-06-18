TPD searching for armed Speedway robber - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD searching for armed Speedway robber

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for an armed robber early Monday morning. 

Police say the robber targeted the Speedway on Secor and Laskey roads around 3 a.m. 

Police say the robber was holding a knife and demanded money, getting away with more than $80 in cash. 

No one was hurt during the robbery. 

Police are searching neighborhoods on Secor for evidence.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly