Mud Hens turf manager and kids spend Father's Day on baseball field

Tuesday chances for a few storms will remain but the oppressive heat simmers with highs back into the 80s.More >>
Tuesday chances for a few storms will remain but the oppressive heat simmers with highs back into the 80s.More >>
A Detroit woman has been faces felony charges after her car struck and killed a construction worker.More >>
A Detroit woman has been faces felony charges after her car struck and killed a construction worker.More >>
Kent State University is planning a series of events starting next year to commemorate 50 years since Ohio National Guard members fatally shot four students there and wounded nine during protests of the Vietnam War...More >>
Kent State University is planning a series of events starting next year to commemorate 50 years since Ohio National Guard members fatally shot four students there and wounded nine during protests of the Vietnam War on May...More >>
A southwest Ohio county that expanded availability of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone has been seeing a decline in its overdose death toll.More >>
A southwest Ohio county that expanded availability of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone has been seeing a decline in its overdose death toll.More >>
Actor Mary McCormack shared video of her husband's Tesla car shooting flames while in Southern California traffic.More >>
Actor Mary McCormack shared video of her husband's Tesla car shooting flames while in Southern California traffic.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Of course, spending Father's Day doing yard work isn't what most dads would want to do on their special day... but for Jake Tyler he wouldn’t trade it for the world.More >>
Of course, spending Father's Day doing yard work isn't what most dads would want to do on their special day... but for Jake Tyler he wouldn’t trade it for the world.More >>
This was all an effort to support the fight against breast cancer. The organization was formed in 2010More >>
This was all an effort to support the fight against breast cancer. The organization was formed in 2010More >>
Tuesday chances for a few storms will remain but the oppressive heat simmers with highs back into the 80s.More >>
Tuesday chances for a few storms will remain but the oppressive heat simmers with highs back into the 80s.More >>
Monroe between Erie to Huron will be closed to traffic for intersection reconstruction and resurfacing starting on June 17.
That section of Monroe St. is scheduled to reopen July 2.More >>
Monroe between Erie to Huron will be closed to traffic for intersection reconstruction and resurfacing starting on June 17.
That section of Monroe St. is scheduled to reopen July 2.More >>
A Detroit woman has been faces felony charges after her car struck and killed a construction worker.More >>
A Detroit woman has been faces felony charges after her car struck and killed a construction worker.More >>