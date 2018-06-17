Monroe St. at Erie closing for resurfacing Monday

If you typically take Monroe Street when you come into downtown Toledo, you’re going to need to change your commute for the next few weeks.

Monroe between Erie to Huron will be closed to traffic for intersection reconstruction and resurfacing starting on June 17.

That section of Monroe St. is scheduled to reopen July 2.

More road construction at the intersection won’t be scheduled until after July 4.

