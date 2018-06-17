Detroit woman charged after car kills construction worker

A Detroit woman has been faces felony charges after her car struck and killed a construction worker.

The Detroit Free Press reports that the charges against 22-year-old Samiya Speed include operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license and careless driving in a work zone causing death.

Speed was driving on Interstate I-75 near Warren in Detroit at about 1:45 a.m. on June 14 when her car entered a construction zone and struck a 57-year-old David Snell of Bay City as he was helping another worker hook up a trailer to a pickup truck.

The crash caused Speed's car to roll over. She was arrested by Michigan State Police troopers at the scene.

