OVI checkpoint yields one arrest

The Ohio State Highway Patrol yielded one OVI arrest at a checkpoint on Friday.

Contact was made with over 822 vehicles at the checkpoint with one arrest and four vehicles diverted.

After the checkpoint, law enforcement officers made an additional OVI arrest in Wood County.

The OVI checkpoint was conducted from 9 p.m. until 12 a.m. on US 20 between Crossroads Parkway and Lime City Road in the City of Rossford.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol worked with the Rossford Police Department, Perrysburg Township Police Department, and Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Citizens are reminded to call #677 if they suspect an impaired driver.

