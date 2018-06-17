OVI checkpoint yields one arrest

A Detroit woman has been faces felony charges after her car struck and killed a construction worker.More >>
A Detroit woman has been faces felony charges after her car struck and killed a construction worker.More >>
We could likely beat or tie the record high on Sunday. The record was set back in 1994 at a sweltering 97 degrees!More >>
We could likely beat or tie the record high on Sunday. The record was set back in 1994 at a sweltering 97 degrees!More >>
Kent State University is planning a series of events starting next year to commemorate 50 years since Ohio National Guard members fatally shot four students there and wounded nine during protests of the Vietnam War...More >>
Kent State University is planning a series of events starting next year to commemorate 50 years since Ohio National Guard members fatally shot four students there and wounded nine during protests of the Vietnam War on May...More >>
A southwest Ohio county that expanded availability of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone has been seeing a decline in its overdose death toll.More >>
A southwest Ohio county that expanded availability of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone has been seeing a decline in its overdose death toll.More >>
Actor Mary McCormack shared video of her husband's Tesla car shooting flames while in Southern California traffic.More >>
Actor Mary McCormack shared video of her husband's Tesla car shooting flames while in Southern California traffic.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Monroe between Erie to Huron will be closed to traffic for intersection reconstruction and resurfacing starting on June 17.
That section of Monroe St. is scheduled to reopen July 2.More >>
Monroe between Erie to Huron will be closed to traffic for intersection reconstruction and resurfacing starting on June 17.
That section of Monroe St. is scheduled to reopen July 2.More >>
A Detroit woman has been faces felony charges after her car struck and killed a construction worker.More >>
A Detroit woman has been faces felony charges after her car struck and killed a construction worker.More >>
We could likely beat or tie the record high on Sunday. The record was set back in 1994 at a sweltering 97 degrees!More >>
We could likely beat or tie the record high on Sunday. The record was set back in 1994 at a sweltering 97 degrees!More >>
Kent State University is planning a series of events starting next year to commemorate 50 years since Ohio National Guard members fatally shot four students there and wounded nine during protests of the Vietnam War...More >>
Kent State University is planning a series of events starting next year to commemorate 50 years since Ohio National Guard members fatally shot four students there and wounded nine during protests of the Vietnam War on May...More >>
A southwest Ohio county that expanded availability of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone has been seeing a decline in its overdose death toll.More >>
A southwest Ohio county that expanded availability of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone has been seeing a decline in its overdose death toll.More >>