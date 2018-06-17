Motorcyclist in critical condition after being ejected from bike

A Fremont man is in critical condition after being ejected from his motorcycle in Sandusky County on Saturday night.

The crash occurred on SR 19 just north of CR 127 at 8:26 p.m.

A copper 2014 Harley Davidson Screamin' Eagle driven by Timothy A. Apling, age 43, of Fremont, was northbound on SR 19.

Apling failed to maintain control of his vehicle, ran off the left side of the road, and struck a guardrail.

He then ran off the right side of the road, overturned multiple times, and was ejected from the vehicle.

Apling was not wearing a helmet and was seriously injured as a result of the crash. He was flown to Toledo Hospital where he is currently listed in stable, but critical condition.

Speed and alcohol both appear to be factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, Sandusky County EMS, Lindsey Fire Department, Toledo Promedica Life Flight, and Triple J’s Towing.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.