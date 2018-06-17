Driver injured, charged with 5th OVI in 1-vehicle crash

One man is in the hospital after crashing into a utility pole off of CR 185 in Sandusky County on Saturday.

The crash occurred at 4:54 p.m.

A blue 1990 Oldsmobile station wagon driven by Steven H. Adams, 63, of Fremont was southbound on CR 185.

Adams failed to maintain control of his vehicle, ran off the right side of the road, and struck a utility pole.

Alcohol and distracted driving were both factors in this crash.

Adams was charged with Failure to Control and his fifth lifetime OVI.

He sustained serious injuries and was flown to Saint Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo where he is in serious condition.

He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, Green Springs Fire, Sandusky County EMS, Saint Vincent’s Life Flight, Toledo Edison, and Madison Motors.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

