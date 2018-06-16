Make-a-Wish kid throws out first pitch at Mud Hens game

Make-A-Wish kid Dexton Cooper, from Toledo, got to throw out the first pitch at the Mud Hens game on Saturday.

Dexton was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor at just 13 months old.

After undergoing surgery and radiation, Dexton’s family is thrilled that he is now 5 years cancer free.

Dexton's wish of going to Disney World and meeting Mickey Mouse was also granted.

“For our family, the wish trip was a time to be together and make memories that will be with us forever. It was one glorious week where no one mentioned the word “cancer”. And every moment was carefree and joyous,” said Dexton’s mom.

And on Saturday he got a glimpse of another wish, playing for the Mud Hens some day.

“It’s really cool to see him out there in front of all the people. He’s been through a lot of stuff so it’s good to see him actually be able to do stuff like this. Right now he’s healthy and we’re enjoying all the time we have with a clean bill of health now,” said Dexton’s dad Jim.

In addition to Dexton throwing out the first pitch, nearly 200 people representing wish kids and their families are attending the game thanks to sponsor NSG Group.

