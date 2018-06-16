Traffic comes to stop on Anthony Wayne Trail heading into downtown

Police are telling cars to turn around after a large truck caused a bottleneck on the Anthony Wayne Trail (Source: WTOL)

Traffic heading into downtown came to a halt on the Anthony Wayne Trail in south Toledo on Saturday after an oversized truck caused a bottleneck at the Western Ave. intersection.

Police began redirecting traffic just before 4 p.m. to get drivers to turn around.

It is unclear if the truck was too large or if it broke down at the intersection.

