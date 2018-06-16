Port Clinton's Watering Hole Safari to have its first giraffe birth

Watering Hole Safari giraffe is pregnant bringing Ottawa County its first giraffe birth (Source: WTOL)

Every zoo has a list of animals everyone wants to visit, and giraffes are always a must see.

A local safari park has a giraffe now eating for two.

"Do you remember April the Giraffe? We watched and waited...and waited for her to give birth. Well there is a new pregnant giraffe in town," said zookeeper Stephanie Drellishak.

Her name is Macey.

She lives at the Watering Hole Safari in Port Clinton.

Macey is due in mid-July and, needless to say, the zookeepers are very excited

"I can't even describe how excited I am. It's going to be a new experience for everyone. Especially because its the first one and a learning experience. It's a happy moment for everyone," said Alan Jacoby, Water Hole Safari manager.

To celebrate Ottawa County's first giraffe birth, the park is planning a baby shower for her on June 24.

They are in the process of setting up a live web cam so the public can keep an eye on Macey.

"Coverage will continue after the baby is born too, so everyone will get to watch mom and baby having fun doing what they do," said

The zookeepers will find out if its a boy or a girl once Macey gives birth.

"We are probably going to have a baby naming contest. Whoever comes in can put a name in a hat," Jacoby said.

With a month until her due date, Macey's calf will be about six feet tall.

As the baby grows, so does the anticipation by the staff.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.