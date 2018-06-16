Wilson Pool closed due to mechanical issues

Toledo officials announced on Saturday that Wilson Pool will be closed until further notice due to mechanical issues.

There are few details at this time.

The pool just opened last weekend.

However, two more city pools opened on Saturday for the season.

Roosevelt Park at 910 Dorr Street and Willys Park at 1375 Hillcrest Avenue are now open to the public.

Savage Splash Pad at 645 Vance Street will be open on June 23.

