Wilson Pool closed due to mechanical issues

Ohio's privatized job-creation office says a study it funded shows it ranks well in comparison with similar groups.More >>
Ohio's privatized job-creation office says a study it funded shows it ranks well in comparison with similar groups.More >>
South winds will pick up in the afternoon on Saturday, humidity levels will rise with highs near 90 degrees.
The real heat wave is developing for Sunday and Monday.More >>
South winds will pick up in the afternoon on Saturday, humidity levels will rise with highs near 90 degrees.
The real heat wave is developing for Sunday and Monday.More >>
The tariffs focus mainly on the growing Chinese technology sector. And tit for tat, the Asian economic giant is responding.More >>
The tariffs focus mainly on the growing Chinese technology sector. And tit for tat, the Asian economic giant is responding.More >>
Ohio will start offering driver's licenses on July 2 that comply with new federal security regulations.More >>
Ohio will start offering driver's licenses on July 2 that comply with new federal security regulations.More >>
Ohio’s Republican governor had strong words on Sunday after President Donald Trump left a meeting with leaders of other Group of Seven nations amid tension with the Canadian prime minister.More >>
Ohio’s Republican governor had strong words on Sunday after President Donald Trump left a meeting with leaders of other Group of Seven nations amid tension with the Canadian prime minister.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Traffic heading into downtown came to a halt on the Anthony Wayne Trail in south Toledo on Saturday after an oversized truck caused a bottleneck at the Western Ave. intersection. Police began redirecting traffic just before 4 p.m. to get drivers to turn around.More >>
Traffic heading into downtown came to a halt on the Anthony Wayne Trail in south Toledo on Saturday after an oversized truck caused a bottleneck at the Western Ave. intersection. Police began redirecting traffic just before 4 p.m. to get drivers to turn around.More >>
Every zoo has a list of animals everyone wants to visit, and giraffes are always a must see. A local safari park has a giraffe now eating for two.More >>
Every zoo has a list of animals everyone wants to visit, and giraffes are always a must see. A local safari park has a giraffe now eating for two.More >>
Ohio's privatized job-creation office says a study it funded shows it ranks well in comparison with similar groups.More >>
Ohio's privatized job-creation office says a study it funded shows it ranks well in comparison with similar groups.More >>
Toledo officials announced on Saturday that Wilson Pool will be closed until further notice due to mechanical issues
Toledo officials announced on Saturday that Wilson Pool will be closed until further notice due to mechanical issues
Here is a list of the interviews from June 16, 2018 on WTOL 11 Your Morning: Paula Brown Shop, Zinful, and The Toledo ZooMore >>
Here is a list of the interviews from June 16, 2018 on WTOL 11 Your Morning: Paula Brown Shop, Zinful, and The Toledo ZooMore >>