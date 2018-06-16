In Case You Missed It: Saturday Morning WTOL Interviews - June 1 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

In Case You Missed It: Saturday Morning WTOL Interviews - June 16, 2018

Here is a list of the interviews from June 16, 2018 on WTOL 11 Your Morning:

Paula Brown Shop

  • Father's Day is fast approaching, and if you haven't gotten that gift for dad yet, don't worry. The Paula Brown Shop can help. Owner Paula Brown shares some last minute gift ideas.

Zinful

  • Does your dad like to celebrate by popping open a bottle of wine or cracking open a cold beer? Joyce Franzblau, owner of Zinful in Perrysburg, shares even more last minute gift options that would be perfect for dad this Sunday.

The Toledo Zoo

  • Looking for an adventure this Father's Day? Why not bring your dad to meet the animal dads, at the Toledo Zoo. There's free admission for dads on Sunday. Find out how from Jennifer Brassil, Events Coordinator of the Toledo Zoo.

