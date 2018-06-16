Study finds highest ranking auto insurers in customer satisfaction

South winds will pick up in the afternoon on Saturday, humidity levels will rise with highs near 90 degrees.
The tariffs focus mainly on the growing Chinese technology sector. And tit for tat, the Asian economic giant is responding.More >>
Ohio will start offering driver's licenses on July 2 that comply with new federal security regulations.More >>
Ohio’s Republican governor had strong words on Sunday after President Donald Trump left a meeting with leaders of other Group of Seven nations amid tension with the Canadian prime minister.More >>
Firefighters in the Cleveland area say one person has been killed and another critically injured in a house explosion.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Here is a list of the interviews from June 16, 2018 on WTOL 11 Your Morning: Paula Brown Shop, Zinful, and The Toledo ZooMore >>
Despite higher premiums, auto insurance customer satisfaction is at an all-time high. According to J.D. Power's 2018 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, insurers are finding success due to improved customer interaction.More >>
The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal one vehicle crash on CR 18 in Cass Township after a man was ejected from his car.More >>
According to the Sandusky Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, Roger Maxwell, 54, was southbound on Ceylon Road in a 2000 Ford Excursion. Maxwell's vehicle failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and traveled off the right side of the road.More >>
