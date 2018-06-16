Study finds highest ranking auto insurers in customer satisfaction

Despite higher premiums, auto insurance customer satisfaction is at an all-time high.

According to J.D. Power's 2018 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, insurers are finding success due to improved customer interaction.

Insurance companies are finding the right balance between digital and live interactions, keeping customers engaged.

Specifically, insurers are encouraging customers to use their digital platforms for things like billing, and saving live interactions for other tasks.

However, the increased demand and use of digital self-service options has put pressure on agents to increase the value they have in helping customers with complex issues.

The study also found that there has been an increase in usage-based programs.

These programs leverage telematics technology to set premiums based on how far a driver goes and how safely they drive and are gaining converts at a higher rate (up to 10% compared to 8% in 2017).

Driver coaching and vehicle tracking are becoming more important to customers using these programs, in addition to getting a premium discount.

The biggest gains in satisfaction were found in billing process and policy information (+11), policy offerings (+10), price (+6), and interaction (+3).

Companies were also ranked by region, with the highest ranking firms in the North Central region (defined as Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin) below:

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.