Man ejected from car, dies in Hancock County crash

The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal one vehicle crash on CR 18 in Cass Township after a man was ejected from his car.

At 9:30 p.m. on Friday night, Joshua Beckman, 32, of Findlay, was traveling northbound on CR 18 and failed to maintain control of his vehicle.

The car went off the left side of the road and overturned, ejecting Beckman from the vehicle.

He was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

