Man dies in Erie County crash; alcohol suspected to be factor

ERIE COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A Berlin Heights man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Erie County on Friday night. 
According to the Sandusky Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, Roger Maxwell, 54, was southbound on Ceylon Road in a 2000 Ford Excursion. Maxwell's vehicle failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and traveled off the right side of the road. 
The vehicle struck a ditch, traffic sign and a tree before overturning, and Maxwell was ejected from the SUV. 
He was taken to Fisher Titus Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. 
The patrol said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash and the driver's seat belt was not used. 
Assisting at the scene were the Erie County Sheriff's Office, LifeFlight, North Central EMS, Townsend Fire Department and Berlin Heights Township Fire Department. 
The crash remains under investigation. 
