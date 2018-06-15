Landlords and renters react to injunction on Toledo's lead ordinance

An injunction was gr anted Friday afternoon to suspend Toledo’s lead law operations.

For some landlords they feel like this is a win while other renters say they feel like they are in limbo with the decision.

Andrew is a member of the Toledo Property Investors Network, one of the parties, who brought the lawsuit against the City of Toledo and the Toledo Lucas County Health Department.

Friday Judge Linda Jennings brought an abrupt stop to the city of Toledo's lead law operations. The lead ordinance was expected to go into effect in just days.

"It was a win, but all of our investor community is coming away that this was a necessary step to take this into the court system and get a win,” said Andrew Fidler, a landlord, realtor, property manager and Vice President of the Property Investors Network.

“Our hope and goal is that we sit at the table for future amendments."

Corinne Sheppard has been a renter in the Old West End for four years. She was told she'd have to move out by June 30th because of the lead ordinance, but with this injunction, she's now confused about what to do. She’s deciding whether to stay at her current home with an uncertain future of the lead ordinance or sign a new lease and move away from the place she loves and calls home.

"I had just packed up like about half of the boxes in my house getting ready to move them this weekend and now I am not really sure what to do," explained Sheppard.

Both renters and landlords say they never felt heard until Friday’s ruling in court. They feel this is a small victory, but know it is not the end of the fight. Both renters and landlords hope to be part of the discussion on the lead ordinance in the future.

"This is a really important issue and it's something that needs to be corrected,” said Sheppard. “So I am hopeful that as a result of all of this maybe something can be crafted that is much more workable and that's actually more focused on keeping children safe instead of just getting everyone to pass a test."

"We need something that is cooperative and helps Toledo's children, but isn't antagonistic, aggressive and ultimately just threatening fines," explained Fidler.

The timeline for when Judge Jennings will make her final ruling on the lawsuit is still unknown.

