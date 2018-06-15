Toledo Polish Picnic returns to Oregon's Oak Shade grove

Strike up the Polka band!

The Fourth Annual Toledo Polish Picnic is back at Oak Shade grove in Oregon. Yes that Oak Shade Grove, home of the German American Festival.

“It’s just a great time. See all your friends. Meet new people. Just a great time,” said John Zalesco.

A picnic is part of the Polish heritage.That’s why 4,000 folks gather every year for this family friendly weekend event.

“We love picnics. We love getting together. Having a good meal, listening to great music and enjoying a good cold beverage,” according to Kevin Kwiatkowski of the Toledo Area Polka Society, sponsor of the picnic.

So let’s talk about food. Zavotski’s offers kielbasa sliders, pierogi and sweet and sour cabbage.

Saturday there will be a traditional Polish Wedding Chicken Dinner.

“Polish people are very family oriented. When families sit down for dinner the family wants to eat good food. That’s what it’s all about” said Dave Zawacki of Zavotski’s.

Then there’s the Polish soups prepared by the ladies from Resurrection Polish National Catholic Church in Temperance. The dill pickle soup or duck soup and noodles are some of the returning visitors' favorites.

“Not many places have it so we do it because it’s part of our culture, part of our tradition and people love” said Karen Cremean of the church.

Yet another reason folks love coming to the picnic.

"The friendship is unbelievable, beautiful grounds, nothing but fun” added Paul Zeppa.

The Toledo Summer Polish Picnic runs Saturday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults and $6 for seniors. Kids under 16 years old get in for free.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.