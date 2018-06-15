After long career at TPD, cold case investigator moving to prosecutor's office

He is considered an expert in his field - and rather than lose him and his skill to retirement, a Toledo Police Detective has been hired on by the Lucas County to continue bringing closure to victims of crime.

As a University of Toledo Basketball player Jay Gast didn't know what career would suit him, but he finally found his niche, and has been a Toledo Police Officer for 38 years.

Now he’s ending his career as a homicide detective and investigator for the Cold Case unit.

“I can remember quite a few hugs and pats on the back. Not that you need that, but to see the joy on their faces is satisfying to an investigator,” said Gast.

Gast will officially retire for just a couple months to spend time with his family - and then a new career awaits him at the Lucas County Prosecutor's office as their Cold Case Investigator.

A move from the safety building to the Lucas County Courthouse made sense for Gast because it allows him to continue to do what he loves and is good at.

Prosecutor Julia Bates says this will allow for second chances at closure for more victims of crime in Lucas County.

"There are files and files of cases that are unsolved, no one has been arrested. We don’t know those cases. The detectives know those cases,” said Bates. “He’s done hundreds of homicides and he is compassionate and wonderful and will be a great addition to keep this going.”

