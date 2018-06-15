Ohio senators react to tariffs on Chinese goods

The U.S. and China may be at the beginning of a trade war (Source: WTOL)

President Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on up to $50 billion worth of Chinese imports this week and China isn’t taking it lying down.

The tariffs focus mainly on the growing Chinese technology sector.

And tit for tat, the Asian economic giant is responding.

China plans to impose tariffs of its own on 545 U.S. goods, according the Wall Street Journal.

They include automobiles or agricultural exports like soy and pork.

These tariffs put some of our regions at odds, the steel workers in the northeast are cheering, but farmers, and those who work in the auto industry are jittery.

WTOL spoke with U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown about the back and forth between the world’s two largest economies.

Senator Brown says he doesn't support tariffs on our allies like the Europeans, but does support duties on the Chinese.

"I'm sensitive for what it means for the appliance industry and the auto industry and I know what it could mean for agriculture. It needs to be narrowly and temporary. We need a whole plan on how to fight back against China which cheats every day in the international economy,” said Brown.

A spokesperson for Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman sent this statement:

"Rob has said consistently that we must hold China accountable for its illegal, and unfair trading practices, so that we can ensure a level playing field for American workers. He looks forward to reviewing the specifics that have been announced, to judge the impact this will have on Ohio workers, families, and small businesses."

The Chinese tariffs are scheduled to kick in on July 6th after the July 4th holiday.

Trade experts say this is not a trade re-set but the beginning of a trade war.

