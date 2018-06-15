FIRST ALERT: Heat Wave becomes Oppressive by Sunday

The Father's Day Heat Wave 2018! Is that too sensationalized?

You can be the judge as Sunday will be one of the hottest June

days in many years in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

Continue reading to find out how long the heat will last.

This weather pattern will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms

Saturday morning, lingering into midday. It will become more humid in

the afternoon as highs sneak up to near 90 degrees.

Sunday the heat is on and it will be oppressive.

Saturday 7:00 AM: chance of storms moving in from the north.

Saturday 10:00 AM: best chance of storms is along and east of I-75.

Saturday Noon: chance of rain drops to around 30% during the afternoon.

Sunday afternoon: southwest winds will gust to around 25 mph as highs

warm to near 100 degrees. Dew point readings will be in the 70s making

for dangerous conditions. Be sure to check on those in need this Sunday.

The oppressive heat and humidity will not let up Monday. This will eventually

lead to a chance of strong thunderstorms late Monday into Tuesday.

While there will be a risk of severe weather it is far too early to put specific

timing on any threat. Please be sure to follow our forecast through the weekend.

Robert Shiels WTOL